High temperatures staying above normal across Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday’s triple-digit high shattered the previous record for the day, but Thursday will kick off a cooling trend in the Las Vegas Valley.

A couple, who declined to give their names, feed birds and enjoy their morning coffee while another man take a stroll at Sunset Park on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Normal high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service, but Wednesday’s high reached a blistering 105 degrees and beat out the previous 100-degree record set in 2001.

Thursday’s forecast high will dip down to 98 degrees with breezy winds that could gust up to 25 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Friday that will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wind speeds will increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon and gusts could reach up to 35 mph, whipping up patches of blowing dust around the valley.

The forecast high for Friday is 92 degrees with a morning low near 72 degrees, the weather service said.

Winds will stay gusty through the evening, but will dissipate by Saturday morning, the weather service said. Saturday’s forecast high will drop down to 83 degrees, but highs will rise again starting with a forecast 85 degrees on Sunday.

