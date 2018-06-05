High temps, clear skies in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Triple-digit highs and mostly clear skies will continue through the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Summer Rae Smith, 3, of Henderson plays on the splash pad at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“Pretty par for the course for June,” meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

A low of 77 degrees and a high of 101 are forecast for Wednesday, the weather service said. Thursday’s high will fall to 100, and Friday’s will climb to 102. The high for Saturday should reach 103, before Sunday’s high drops to 99.

Lows through the week are expected to remain in the mid-70s until Sunday morning, when the low should dip to 67.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.