High temps continue until weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will cool slightly over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will be at 107 on Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The forecast high Wednesday and Thursday is 107 degrees, the weather service said. A high of 105 is expected on Friday, 103 degrees is expected Saturday and 100 degrees is expected Sunday.

Light winds between 10 and 15 mph are forecast for Wednesday in the afternoon and evening, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

An elevated chance of rain at 15 to 20 percent begins Saturday, the weather service said. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may reach the valley but chances are higher in the mountains.

