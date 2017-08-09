ad-fullscreen
Weather

High temps continue until weekend in Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 8:34 am
 

Temperatures will cool slightly over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast high Wednesday and Thursday is 107 degrees, the weather service said. A high of 105 is expected on Friday, 103 degrees is expected Saturday and 100 degrees is expected Sunday.

Light winds between 10 and 15 mph are forecast for Wednesday in the afternoon and evening, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

An elevated chance of rain at 15 to 20 percent begins Saturday, the weather service said. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may reach the valley but chances are higher in the mountains.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

