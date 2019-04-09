High wind warning in effect for Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Gusty winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A high wind warning is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the valley may feel gusts around 55 to 60 mph, meteorologist John Adair said.

The weather service warns that winds could make driving difficult and blowing dust could reduce visibility.

“We’ll see a dramatic change in the weather due to the windstorm today,” Adair said.

Winds are expected to increase this morning and afternoon, peak this evening and late Wednesday morning, and decrease Wednesday evening. A high of 82 degrees is expected today.

The valley will see highs of 71 on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly a 20-degree drop from Monday because of a cold front.

“Things should quiet down a bit Thursday,” he said, as light winds are expected.

Friday’s forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 68.

By Saturday, the valley will have clear and sunny skies again, with a high of 74 and light winds, Adair said.