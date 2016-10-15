High winds bring blowing dust in Las Vegas Valley this weekend

Strong winds will bring blowing dust to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend but should die down next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Haze hovers over the Las Vegas Strip. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

Saturday’s high was 89 degrees and heavy winds in the afternoon, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph. Sunday’s high will drop slightly to 86 degrees and winds are expected to be slightly stronger, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory for Saturday through Tuesday. Increased dust in the air can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the very young and very old and people with respiratory illnesses.

Winds should die down by Wednesday, and temperatures for most of next week should stay in the mid-80s, Wolcott said.

There is no chance of rain expected Sunday throughout next week, Wolcott said.

