High winds cause delays at Las Vegas airport

Wind picks up at the Las Vegas Ballpark as Aviator fans watch the Aviators play.

Gusty winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A high-wind warning was posted Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley as wind speeds increased into the night and affected flights at McCarran International Airport.

The high-wind warning by the National Weather Service extends through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds were causing delays at McCarran on Tuesday night, with all inbound flights held at their origin until 9:45 p.m. Departure delays were also at 16 to 30 minutes due to wind, according to the FlightAware website.

Wind speeds reached 45 to 55 mph through the valley on Tuesday, while temperatures reached 83, the weather service said. Wednesday will also be windy, but speeds should be slightly less than Tuesday and not exceed 50 mph.

Dust storms caused low visibility on Interstate 15 near Primm on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Regional Transportation Commission.

“The I-15 between state line and Jean is experiencing reduced visibility due to blowing dust,” the NHP said on Twitter. “Use caution and slow down.”

#trafficalert ⚠️ The I-15 between state line and Jean is experiencing reduced visibility due to blowing dust. Use caution and slow down. #haboob #dust #slowdown #BuckleUp #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019

#update This is the current visibility in Primm. Use caution, slow down and arrive to your destination safely. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/NTor9kIrUM — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019

Winds are expected peak Tuesday night into late Wednesday morning, before decreasing Wednesday evening, meteorologist John Adair said.

The valley is expected to see highs of 71 on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly a 20-degree drop from Monday because of a cold front.

“Things should quiet down a bit Thursday,” Adair said, adding that light winds are expected.

Friday’s forecast has a 30 percent chance of rain and a high of 69.

By Saturday, the valley should have clear skies again, with a high of 75 and light winds, followed by a high of 81 on Sunday, Adair said.