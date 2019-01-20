High winds expected for Las Vegas Sunday night into Monday

Las Vegans should secure their trash cans and consider stowing away patio furniture before sunset Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley Sunday evening. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A high wind warning issued by the weather service will go into effect 7 p.m. Sunday and will last until 7 a.m. Monday.

“You always see people with pool furniture in their pool with wind speeds like these,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said Sunday morning.

While a high wind watch means that fast wind speeds are possible, a warning means that they are almost certain, Gorelow said.

Southwest winds will begin blowing 45-50 mph Sunday evening, and winds in the western portions of the valley could gust up to 60 mph. Gorelow said winds close to Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area will gust up to 65 mph.

Gorelow said residents should secure loose objects outdoors, drive carefully and watch for downed trees in the western parts of the valley. He said motorcyclists are especially exposed to high winds.

After the warning ends Monday morning, there will be two-hour “lull” in which conditions will be fairly calm, Gorelow said. Then, a cold front moving in from the northwest will stir up winds once again.

In the afternoon, the northwest valley will experience wind speeds about 50 mph. Winds throughout the rest of the valley will blow 40-50 mph, Gorelow said..

Although winds should stick around through Thursday, after Tuesday, temperatures will start to warm.

The weather service forecasts an afternoon high of 64 degrees Sunday, with an overnight low temperature near 48 degrees. The high temperature Monday will drop to 59 degrees, and temperatures will reach a chilly 55 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The overnight low temperature Tuesday will be 38 degrees.

Las Vegans can expect high temperatures near 58 degrees Wednesday, 62 degrees Thursday, and 61 degrees Friday, Gorelow said. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 40s.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb to 64 degrees, six degrees above the normal temperature for this time of year.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.