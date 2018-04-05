High winds expected this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Above-average temperatures will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday’s forecast high of 86 degrees will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies, the weather service said. Clouds will begin to roll in Friday when the valley will see another 86-degree day. Breezes are likely to pick up starting late Friday afternoon.

The normal high this time of year is 75 degrees.

The high on Saturday will jump up to 88, when the valley also will see a slight chance of rain and cloudy skies. Afternoon winds could gust up to 50 mph.

Winds will decrease and skies will begin to clear Sunday when temperatures drop to a high of 80. Lows throughout the forecast will be in the upper-50s to the upper-60s.

The Las Vegas Valley typically does not have temperatures in the mid-80s until the end of April, the weather service said.

