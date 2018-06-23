Higher than normal temperatures continue in Las Vegas Valley

Kayin Jenkins cools himself as he plays during a hot day at Potosi Park in North Las Vegas in this file photo. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A woman rides her bike during a hot day at Red Rock Canyon in this file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Joyce Henry, left, and her daughter Ericka of Las Vegas hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sunlight as they walk along East Lake Mead Boulevard in this file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley’s streak of triple-digit highs continues.

An excessive heat warning in the valley issued Thursday by the National Weather Service will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday, when temperatures are expected to top out at 109 degrees before dropping to a 79-degree overnight low. Gusts between 20 and 25 mph are expected Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will end with a 104-degree high and another overnight low of 79 degrees, the weather service said. Highs near 107 will follow Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures this time of year are normally about 101 degrees.

This week in the valley will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service.

