Higher winds, warmer weekend in Las Vegas area’s forecast

Pleasant fall weather will continue in Las Vegas before winds pick up Thursday in advance of a warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Also according to the weather service:

Wednesday reached a high of 80 degrees with sunny skies. Wednesday night was expected to be clear with a low of about 56. Winds were set to remain calm at about 5 mph.

It will be sunny and warmer Thursday with a high of about 88, close to normal. Gusts could reach 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs Friday through Sunday in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the high 50s to low 60s.

Monday is expected to see a high of 88. There is no rain forecast through Monday.