Highs around 95, stiff winds forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Mild weather conditions will prevail Tuesday and much of the work week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Highs around 95 degrees and winds from 15 to 25 mph are forecast for Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The forecast highs are 89 to 92 for the west side and 91 to 94 on the east side, both a few degrees below the normal of 96.

Winds will remain a factor at 15 to 25 mph from the south.

The early morning lows Wednesday will be a comfortable 65 to 68 on the west side and 66 to 70 on the east side.

Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend when high pressure begins to build, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The current forecast calls for highs from 100 to 103 on Sunday.

“It may get to 100 on the weekend, but it won’t last long,” Gorelow said. “Then it will cool down again next week.”