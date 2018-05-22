Highs in 90s in Las Vegas Valley before weekend cool-down

Las Vegas Valley temperatures this week area headed for the 90s before dipping briefly back into the 80s for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the 90s through most of the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 10 percent chance for showers on Tuesday will be accompanied by an 86-degree high and partly cloudy skies, with clouds building throughout the day. Temperatures will begin to rise as the storm system moves out of the valley, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s high is expected to hit 90, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see highs of 93 and 91, respectively, according to the weather service.

Another weather system will enter the valley Friday, bringing with it a “cooling off period,” meteorologist Chris Outler said. Friday’s high is expected to be 85, accompanied by winds gusting up to 35 mph.

