Highs in mid-80s, mostly clear skies in store for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It will be warmer than average in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday and Friday will reach 84 degrees, followed by highs of 86 and 85, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows through Sunday will be around 62 degrees, the weather service said.

There is no rain in the forecast through Sunday, and mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by light breezes, the weather service said.

Highs around this time of year normally average about 77 degrees, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet. A cooling trend is expected in the valley early next week, she said.

