Hot and dry forecast ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Children, including Caleb Lugrand, 2, right, of Las Vegas play at a splash pad on a hot day at The District in Henderson. The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot and sunny through next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot and sunny through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high will hit 111 degrees, matching Saturday for the hottest day of the year so far. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon and increase overnight, the weather service said.

Monday should kick off the week with 5-10 mph winds and a high near 109. Winds will continue thorugh Tuesday, when they’ll reach aout 15-20 mph and could gust up to 30 mph. Tuesday’s forecast high is 108 degrees.

Winds will drop off Tuesday night and the valley should stay calm and clear for the rest of the week. The weather service forecasted highs of about 106 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

