Hot and dry this week in Las Vegas Valley

Two brothers play at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

“Just dry and hot,” meteorologist John Adair said of the week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley. “Pretty typical for June, our driest month of the year.”

Sunday and Monday will be the hottest days this week, averaging about 10 degrees above the normal 95-degree high for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is expected to reach 104 while Monday is likely to hit up to 108 in some parts of the valley.

Slight relief from the heat will come Tuesday with a 102-degree high, followed by a high of 100 on both Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said. The work week will cap off with a high near 102 on Friday.

Breezes should pick up in the afternoon Monday through Friday, and no rain is forecast in the valley this week.

