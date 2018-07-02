Hot and sunny with breezes Monday in Las Vegas Valley

The northeast part of the country may be sweating over a summer heat wave but triple-digit highs are nothing new to the Las Vegas Valley.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The northeast part of the country may be sweating over a summer heat wave but triple-digit highs are nothing new to the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday will be hot and sunny with a high of 107, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy winds will pick up in the afternoon and should stay in the 10-15 mph range with the occasional gust up to 20 mph.

Winds will increase on Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph and the high should reach 105.

The 4th of July will be the coolest day of the week with a high near 103, the weather service said, but breezy winds will continue through the evening.

Thursday should heat up to 106, and Friday should reach a high near 111, the weather service said. The weekend will stay hot and sunny with highs of 110 and 112 forecast for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.