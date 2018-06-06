Hot and windy conditions stay in Las Vegas Valley

Hot and windy weather is here to stay, with strong breezes and high temperatures forecast through the weekend and into next week.

People go for an early morning walk at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds on Wednesday should reach sustained speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 100 degrees.

Those winds will stick around through Thursday evening, the weather service said, with a brief lull on Friday before they return again on Saturday.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 99, with a morning low near 75. Friday’s high will climb to a 101 as winds decrease for the day, the weather service said.

Saturday will be hot and breezy again, with a high of 103 and gusty winds that could reach up to 25 mph before becoming calm again overnight.

Sunday’s high will dip just below 100 before temperatures in the valley start to rise again, the weather service said. Forecast highs for the start of next week are in the low 100s.

