Hot and windy most of the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be hot and windy this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 104 degrees, with 25 mph winds beginning in the afternoon, according to weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Winds will continue throughout the week, accompanying highs of 103 degrees on Wednesday and 101 on Thursday.

Friday will be cooler, with a forecast high of 95 degrees and with winds picking up to 40 mph, Steele said.

The weekend will reach highs of about 94 degrees, with 35 mph winds on Saturday and Sunday.

