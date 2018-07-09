Hot, breezy today with chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is finally cooling down after last week’s heat wave thanks to a storm system that will bring breezy winds and thunderstorms through this week.

Two men fish at the lake at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 8, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but it should be the warmest day of the week. The valley saw light, scattered showers Monday morning and there’s a 30 percent chance those clouds will bring thunderstorms in the late afternoon and overnight.

Winds on Monday should stay in the 10-15 mph range, the weather service said, but a storm system moving in from Arizona could bring sudden strong gusts to the valley. The winds will be strongest around the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Mojave.

Clouds and thunderstorms will stick around through the end of the week, with another 30 percent chance for rain forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The valley will start cooling down on Tuesday with a morning low near 84 and a high of 102, the weather service said. Wednesday’s high will fall to about 100 and Thursday is forecast to drop to 99.

Highs will start to rise again starting with a high near 102 on Friday and 104 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.