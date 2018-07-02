Hot, breezy week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The Fourth of July holiday is going to be hot, dry and breezy, giving weather officials concern about conditions that could help the spread of fire.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy with sustained winds of about 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said. Tuesday’s high will be 105 degrees, followed by a 103-degree high on Wednesday.

The weather service has not issued a red flag warning, but officials said the conditions could be dangerous on a day when many are using fireworks. The rest of the week will have light winds with gusts reaching about 15 mph.

Temperatures will tick back up on Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 106 and 110, respectively.

Weather models are showing less than a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the valley on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. The chance for showers is slightly higher in the mountains, at 20 percent.

Weekend temperatures prompted the weather service to issue an excessive heat watch. Highs will be near 110 on Saturday and Sunday.

The normal high this time of year is about 104. The normal low is about 80.

