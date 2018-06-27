Hot, dry conditions raise fire danger in Southern Nevada

Hot, dry weather and rising winds will lead to dangerous fire conditions in Southern Nevada this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Layla Valdivia, 6, plays at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hot, dry weather and rising winds will lead to dangerous fire conditions in Southern Nevada this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will fall slightly over the next few days as winds pick up in the Las Vegas Valley and Clark County.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 109 degrees with breezy winds that could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday, when winds will reach sustained speeds of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The warning lasts from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and encompasses the Nevada and Arizona sides of the Colorado River Valley as well as the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Thursday’s morning low should fall to near 80 before the high for the day hits 105. Friday’s high will fall to about 103 as wind speeds decrease to 5-10 mph.

Highs will start rising again with highs near 105 on Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.