Hot, dry forecast continues for Las Vegas Valley

Mostly sunny conditions and hot temperatures are expected for the next week in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service forecasts the high temperature is expected to reach 103 degrees today and 105 Sunday. Highs are expected to hover around 107 to 108 Monday through Wednesday.

There’s a 10 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday nights, but that could change, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston with the National Weather Service. “As of right now, it’s still a dry forecast.”

Monsoon season typically runs through the third week of September, Kryston said, and normal rainfall totals 0.98 inches.

But this year, it has been a dry monsoon season, with only 0.04 inches of rain recorded – all in July, she said.

