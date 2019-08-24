92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Hot, dry forecast continues for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2019 - 9:38 am
 

Mostly sunny conditions and hot temperatures are expected for the next week in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service forecasts the high temperature is expected to reach 103 degrees today and 105 Sunday. Highs are expected to hover around 107 to 108 Monday through Wednesday.

There’s a 10 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday nights, but that could change, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston with the National Weather Service. “As of right now, it’s still a dry forecast.”

Monsoon season typically runs through the third week of September, Kryston said, and normal rainfall totals 0.98 inches.

But this year, it has been a dry monsoon season, with only 0.04 inches of rain recorded – all in July, she said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Jaiden Sanchez, 4, left, and his brother Jason, 7, right, splash in the water as their aunt Noe ...
Las Vegas can expect more heat this week
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny week with an excessive heat warning on the horizon, the National Weather Service said.