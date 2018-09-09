Weather

Hot, dry, mostly sunny weather in store for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2018 - 9:41 am
 

There will be little variation from recent weather conditions during the week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday through Friday should be hot, dry and mostly sunny.

Forecast highs will be 105 Sunday; 102 on Monday; 101 on Tuesday; 98 on Wednesday; 97 on Thursday; and 99 on Friday.

Overnight lows through Friday will be near the mid- to upper 70s.

“Nothing on the horizon,” meteorologist John Salmen said. “Just a few high clouds from time to time and some afternoon breezes at some times this week.”

