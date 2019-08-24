Hot, dry weather to persist in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service forecasts the high temperatures to hover near 106 degrees for the next week.

Mostly clear skies and high temperatures are expected for the next week in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday reached a high of 106 degrees, and high temperatures are expected to hover near there over the next five days. Highs will reach 106 again on Sunday, 107 on Monday, 110 on Tuesday, and 106 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 101, the weather service said. There are no significantly windy days in the forecast through Thursday, other than slightly breezy afternoons.

There’s a 10 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday nights, but that could change, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “As of right now, it’s still a dry forecast.”

Monsoon season typically runs through the third week of September, Kryston said, and normal rainfall during that time is 0.98 of an inch.

But this year has been a dry monsoon season, with only 0.04 of an inch of rain recorded — all in July, she said.

