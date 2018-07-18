Weather

Hot, humid weather to stay in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2018 - 7:43 am
 
Updated July 18, 2018 - 9:34 pm

Humid, sticky weather will linger in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend.

A high-pressure system over the valley is holding that moisture in place, and the valley hasn’t seen enough consistent wind to clear it out, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday will have a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, and that chance will fall to about 10 percent over the weekend, the weather service said.

Thursday should see a high of 105 degrees with a morning low of 85, the weather service said, which is about average for this time of year. Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 107, with morning lows forecast at 86 on Friday and 87 on Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

