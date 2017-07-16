Hot, rainy week forecast for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley will be hot with a chance of thunderstorms every day this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists navigate through a flooded area on Bonanza Road during a quick rain shower Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s high is 111 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 108 degrees. Tuesday’s high is expected to drop to 104 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on both days.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday and Thursday to around 40 percent, with the average forecast high for both days dropping to about 100 degrees.

The weekend will have a slight chance of rain with highs near 107 degrees.

