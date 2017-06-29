Hot temps with some wind continue in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are expected to remain above average through next week in the Las Vegas Valley but shouldn’t surpass the 110-degree mark, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures remain above average in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend.

Thursday should reach 107 degrees; Friday, 108; Saturday, 109; Sunday and Monday, 106; and Tuesday and Wednesday, 107.

The weather service said the valley can expect light winds over the weekend, ranging 10 to 15 mph with gusts of about 20 mph.

Lows will be in the low 80s, the weather service said.

