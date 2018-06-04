Hot, windy conditions to continue in Las Vegas Valley

Hot, breezy conditions are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sunlight while on a swing at Discovery Park on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Henderson. Temperatures are expected to hit 108 on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sunlight while on a swing at Discovery Park on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Henderson. Temperatures are expected to hit 108 on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A dog sticks his head out of the window of an SUV on Green Valley Parkway in Henderson on Monday, June 4, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit 108 on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a blistering near-record temperature of 107 degrees Monday, the valley will get a little relief with a high of 102 on Tuesday. The high will dip to double-digits for the only time this week on Wednesday, when the temperature is expected to reach 99.

Triple-digit temperatures will return Thursday and Friday with highs of 101 and 104, respectively. The week is going to be sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph through Friday. The valley will be mostly sunny through the weekend, the weather service said. Saturday shows a high of 103, and Sunday shows a high of 100.

Lows throughout the week will be in the mid- to high-70s. The normal high this time of year is 95.

Treating heat exposure

Even brief exposure to high temperatures can lead to life-threatening health problems, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke include nausea, dizziness, headaches and fainting. A person suffering heat exhaustion will sweat profusely, and their skin may feel cool and damp, according to the health district. A person suffering heat stroke will not sweat at all, and their skin may feel hot and dry.

If someone is suffering heat stroke, they should taken inside or to a shaded area immediately, according to the health district, and should not be given fluids unless directed by medical personnel.

due to the excessive #heat warning in las #vegas, #clarkcounty and surrounding area, cooling stations are being activated to help people escape the heat. pic.twitter.com/XUHvjAhMrP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 4, 2018

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.