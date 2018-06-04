Hot, windy conditions to continue in Las Vegas Valley

Hot, breezy conditions are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through Friday, the National Weather Service said.
After a blistering near-record temperature of 107 degrees Monday, the valley will get a little relief with a high of 102 on Tuesday. The high will dip to double-digits for the only time this week on Wednesday, when the temperature is expected to reach 99.
Triple-digit temperatures will return Thursday and Friday with highs of 101 and 104, respectively. The week is going to be sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph through Friday. The valley will be mostly sunny through the weekend, the weather service said. Saturday shows a high of 103, and Sunday shows a high of 100.
Lows throughout the week will be in the mid- to high-70s. The normal high this time of year is 95.
Treating heat exposure
Even brief exposure to high temperatures can lead to life-threatening health problems, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke include nausea, dizziness, headaches and fainting. A person suffering heat exhaustion will sweat profusely, and their skin may feel cool and damp, according to the health district. A person suffering heat stroke will not sweat at all, and their skin may feel hot and dry.
If someone is suffering heat stroke, they should taken inside or to a shaded area immediately, according to the health district, and should not be given fluids unless directed by medical personnel.
due to the excessive #heat warning in las #vegas, #clarkcounty and surrounding area, cooling stations are being activated to help people escape the heat. pic.twitter.com/XUHvjAhMrP
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 4, 2018
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.
Staying safe in triple-digit temperatures
— Dress for hot weather. Clothing that is loose, lightweight and light-colored reflects heat and sunlight.
— Use sunscreen with a high SPF.
— Limit errands and outdoor activities to before noon or in the evening to avoid being out during the hottest part of the day.
— Be vigilant and always assign a designated watcher when children are near a pool or any body of water.
— Close and lock all doors, windows and gates leading to pools when not in use.
— Keep a phone near the pool to ensure children are not left unattended if the phone rings.
— Never swim when thunder or lightening are present.
— Never dive into unfamiliar or shallow bodies of water.
(Clark County)