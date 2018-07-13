Hotter temps returning to Las Vegas Valley this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will run out of luck this Friday the 13th — triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast this weekend and into next week.

Hannah Fleming's dog, Cooper, plays in the water after a rain storm flooded a park near Wagonwheel Drive and Old Vegas Trail in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The valley got a brief break from sweltering highs thanks to this year’s first round of monsoon moisture, but temperatures will rise again as the valley dries out, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will start the warming trend with a high near 100 degrees, the weather service said. Saturday’s high will rise to near 103, and there’s a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms in the evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 104, and Monday and Tuesday should see highs of 105, the weather service said. There’s a slight chance for rain on Monday evening before that lingering monsoon moisture clears out.

By midweek the valley will be sunny and hot again with a highs near 107 on Wednesday and Thursday.

