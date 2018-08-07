Humidity will replace Las Vegas ‘blow-dryer’ with hot and sticky

Increasing humidity and a slight chance of rain will arrive at the tail end of an excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will remain dry, with a high of 112, but the valley could see rain in the late afternoons and evenings the rest of the week, said meteorologist Clay Morgan. The chances of rainfall in the valley will be about 10 percent, with thunderstorms more likely in the surrounding mountains.

An excessive heat watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, meaning that temperatures will be dangerously high during the day and into the evening.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has extended a smoke and ozone advisory through Wednesday due to haze from particulate matter in the air drifting in from California’s wildfires.

Smoke can irritate respiratory diseases and contribute to ozone. Ozone exposure can cause coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, the county said.

The increasing humidity will make the Las Vegas Valley feel hotter on Wednesday, which has a forecast high of 108, even as temperatures begin dropping.

“Today will be the last day that we feel like the blow-dryer,” Morgan said. “The temperatures come down but that humidity is going to go up. It’s just going to be very uncomfortable.”

Thursday’s expected high is 107, while Friday and Saturday will both see temperatures drop to 105. Low temperatures for the end of the week will hover around 86, according to the weather service.

