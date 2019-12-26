I-15 closure at Primm continues, unknown when it will open

UPDATE: I-15 southbound remained closed at Primm as of 6:15 a.m. Friday. I-15 is closed both ways from Primm to Baker, Calif. In is unknown when I-15 will reopen.

Interstate 15, between Primm, Nevada, and Baker, California, is closed on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Caltrans District 8 via Twitter)

This photo shows a snow covered northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass between the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Johnny Lim via AP)

Vehicles are diverted off the northbound 15 Freeway to Kenwood Ave. on-ramp as Cajon Pass is shut down due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

A sign in Las Vegas warns drivers of major delays on Interstate 15 to Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers to California on Interstate 15 found an unwelcome gift on the day after Christmas: snow in the desert. Lots of it.

As of 6:10 a.m. Thursday, the I-15 was closed in both directions from Primm to Baker, Calif. Caltrans said it isa not sure when the freeway might reopen.

A strong winter storm caused authorities to close the interstate late Thursday afternoon because of “ice and accidents” at Mountain Pass, about 15 miles south of Primm, in San Bernardino County, California.

The highly traveled interstate is closed for an “unknown duration” in both directions from Baker to Primm, which is just inside Nevada at the California state line.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the California Department of Transportation tweeted that I-15 remained closed in both directions from Baker to Primm because of “extreme snow and ice conditions.”

Earlier in the day, the Nevada Highway Patrol said I-15’s southbound lanes at Primm had reopened at 1 p.m. following an hourslong closure “due to snowy conditions.”

I-15 at Mountain Pass is NOW CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM BAKER TO PRIMM DUE TO ICE AND ACCIDENTS. UNKNOWN DURATION. AVOID TRAVEL TO AND FROM VEGAS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019

Jenn Varian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said travelers to and from Southern California would be well advised to wait until Friday to travel.

“Whether you are headed home to Las Vegas or leaving Las Vegas, it is wise to put it off for another day,” she said.

I-15 also was closed in both directions for several hours early in the day near Cajon Pass in California.

The California Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-15 were reopened at Cajon Pass, but that the northbound lanes remained closed until just before 3 p.m. However, it noted that numerous crashes were reported along the highway and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service also told motorists to expect slick roads in the Mountain Pass area on I-15, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet.

“Caltrans is advising motorists not to travel on I-15 in Cajon Pass or Mountain Pass to Las Vegas due to heavy snow conditions,” the agency said in a tweet.

After being stuck for five hours in Cajon Pass, motorist Johnny Lim wasn’t sure he could reach Las Vegas, where he hoped to spend some time after Christmas. He said he was worried about driving his car through the pass when it reopens.

“The freeway is full of snow and ice,” he said, adding that his car “is not built for conditions like this.”

Cajon Pass rises to more than 3,700 feet between the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains on I-15, the major connector between Southern California and Las Vegas.

In Mohave County, Arizona, south of Interstate 40 and Highway 62, flash flooding was possible, authorities said. Black ice and slick roads also were possible at elevations above 4,000 feet.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.