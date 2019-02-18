Ice closes I-15 between Las Vegas, California state line

Firetruck and a semitrailer on northbound Interstate 15 near Seven Magic Mountains, between Jean and Sloane, south of Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (@AlexFitchDesign/Instagram)

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 is being diverted off the highway because of icy road conditions, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed I-15 in both directions between Las Vegas and the California state line. (RTC Camera)

Snow remained on cars near Alta and Durango drives early Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Remnants of people having fun in Sunday's snow remain around 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Knickerbocker Park in Centennial Hills. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Puddles are left after snow fell overnight at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Puddles are left after snow fell overnight at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions near St. Rose Parkway and Primm as of 6:24 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Drivers are having to deal with black ice on the roadway.

Trooper Travis Smaka said Highway Patrol received reports of nine accidents between St. Rose and Jean. Smaka did not say when the interstate would reopen.

In total, NHP received reports of 13 accidents on I-15, six on the 215 Beltway and two on U.S. Highway 95 as of 6:24 a.m.

Roads on Mount Charleston remain open, but chains or snow tires are required, Smaka said.

Las Vegas saw snow and cooler temperatures Sunday night.

Summerlin received the most snow with around 1 to 2 inches Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Henderson, Boulder City, Mountains Edge and Centennial Hills received about an inch, while most of the central valley — including McCarran International Airport — the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas, saw trace amounts. Las Vegas was under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Monday.

Not much snow left at Knickerbocker Park in Centennial Hills after the #vegassnow event Sunday #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/w4dtAHD1SC — Mark B. Davis (@bookmarkdavis) February 18, 2019

The last measureable snow recorded at the airport, where the weather service takes official snow measurements, came in December 2008 when 3.6 inches fell.

“The vast majority of the time, we get an either/or situation,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said. “We get either moisture or cold air. It’s not often we get both. (Sunday) took pretty specific events to get both the cold air and the moisture in here. We’ve been in the colder pattern lately from the north and we got some moisture off the pacific.”

Sunday won’t be the valley’s last chance for snow.

Wednesday will see a new system move in with the possibility of more snowfall Wednesday night.

“It’s hard to tell,” Steele said. “It’s not the same system that just came through, but it could do something similar.”

The start of the week will see the sun return, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.

Monday will reach 47 degrees with winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight lows will hover around freezing at 31 with Tuesday reaching 45.

Normal highs at this time of year are in the low 60s.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.