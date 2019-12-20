Increasing clouds bring rain chances in coming week in Las Vegas

Friday is forecast to be the last sunny day in Las Vegas before Christmas.

Cloudy skies will develop over Las Vegas this weekend, bringing chances for precipitation all next week. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The high should be about 58 degrees with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be about 38 with clouds increasing Friday night, starting nearly a week of precipitation possibilities.

“Confidence is growing that Las Vegas will see rain Sunday night into Monday,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. “There is a slight chance of rain each day next week, but right now the forecast models differ greatly so it will be one of those cases where we can’t tell until the day gets closer.”

Saturday will start cloudy and become mostly sunny with a high near 58.

Sunday’s mostly cloudy conditions should bring a high of 58.

Varian said there is a limited chance of rain each day through Christmas with separate storm systems moving into the area nearly each day.

