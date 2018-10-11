Isolated rain showers possible Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Some parts of the Las Vegas Valley could see isolated showers on Thursday, though rain is more likely to fall outside of the area.

Rain is possible in some parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Some parts of the Las Vegas Valley could see isolated showers on Thursday, though rain is more likely to fall outside of the area.

There’s a 20 percent chance for rain in the valley during the daytime on Thursday, the National Weather Service said, but that chance is higher in areas to the north and east of the city.

That moisture will drive Thursday’s high down to about 76 degrees, the weather service said. Light winds should pick up in the early morning and will last through the day.

Friday will be dry and sunny as the storm system passes, with a high near 80. Saturday’s high will rise to 81 before the valley heads into another cooling trend, the weather service said. Sunday’s high should drop to 78.

Next week will start out with a high of 77 on Monday and highs near 78 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.