Isolated storms moving into Las Vegas Valley

Some isolated thunderstorms are moving into the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain near Decatur and Warm Springs in Las Vegas

A double rainbow seen from U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some isolated thunderstorms are moving into the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, a flood advisory was issued for southern Clark County, including Nipton and Searchlight. The advisory expired at 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service said minor flooding was expected in areas near those towns.

“In terms of the Las Vegas Valley (possibly) seeing a storm, today is going to be the day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Booth said. “Everything should start shifting east tomorrow.”

Boothe said the skies should clear by Thursday afternoon, bringing in a dry and breezy weekend.

Highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year through the weekend, with temperatures barely reaching 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.