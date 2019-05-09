Las Vegas beats yearly rain total in less than 6 months

A band of storms made its way through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, bringing showers and causing the first-ever rain delay at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Crews cover the field during a rain delay at Las Vegas Ballpark during a Las Vegas Aviators game Thursday, May 9, 2019. The game was later called after 6.5 innings, with the Aviators winning. (Las Vegas Aviators via Twitter)

The chance of thunderstorms will increase through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dark clouds are seen from the 215 Beltway and Windmill Lane in the south part of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm approaches Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds move over Red Canyon near Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A band of storms made its way through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, bringing showers and causing the first-ever rain delay at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley as showers and thunderstorms moved throughout the valley Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect through Friday afternoon, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Rainy May

Early Friday, the National Weather Service tweeted that McCarran International Airport had received 0.40 of an inch of rain in 24 hours, making it the 10th rainiest May on record.

With that amount, the airport has received 4.20 inches of rain in 2019, breaking the average annual rainfall of 4.19 inches, the weather service said.

🌧 Exciting Rainfall Stats!! 🌧@LASairport received 0.40" of rain tonight.#LasVegas Average Annual Rain: 4.19"

🥁🥁🥁

2019 has OFFICIALLY received 4.20" of rain! 🤯😱

Not even mid-way through 2019, & we have broken the annual rain average! 🌧🌵#RainRecords #VegasWeather #NvWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 10, 2019

🌧Rainfall Statistics 🌧@LASairport has officially reached 0.37" of rain in the last 24 hours!

In just 24 hours… 🥁🥁🥁

2019 has become the 10TH RAINIEST MAY on record for #LasVegas!

🤯#RainRecords #VegasWeather #NvWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 10, 2019

On Thursday night, the weather service had issued a flood advisory for the entire valley, which expired at 12:15 a.m. Friday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The valley hit the high temperature of 75 degrees at about 1 a.m. Thursday, and it was in the low 70s by the afternoon, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Only trace amounts of rain fell in the valley during the day Thursday, although that could change overnight, Guillet said.

The rainfall was widespread throughout the valley by shortly after 10 p.m., with most areas in the valley seeing about 0.04 to 0.12 of an inch of rain by 11 p.m., according to the Regional Flood District’s online map.

The farthest northwest sections of the Centennial Hills area saw about 0.35 to 0.39 of an inch.

As of 11 p.m., about 0.20 of an inch fell near Revere Street and the 215 Beltway, and up to 0.43 of an inch fell near the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area. The west valley near Summerlin saw between 0.16 of an inch to 0.24 of an inch.

Boothe said the oncoming storm Thursday night is “just a big bunch of rain with a few little thunderstorms embedded inside of it,” adding that rainfall has been light in the valley as of 9:30 p.m.

Aviators game called

Fans of the Las Vegas Aviators dodged raindrops at Las Vegas Ballpark, but weather didn’t delay the game until shortly after 9:30 p.m. when the team tweeted that the game was in a rain delay — the first in the ballpark’s short history.

“Stand by for details as this flight takes a pause,” the tweet read in part. The Aviators were leading 7-5 after six and a half innings when the delay was announced. A short while later, the team announced the game had been officially called, giving the Aviators the win.

Heavier bands of precipitation started moving into the northern parts of the Las Vegas Valley, including Centennial Hills, by around 8:30 p.m.

Stronger storms were moving into the Spring Mountains, according to National Weather Service radar.

More showers may be coming

A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast for the valley on Friday. The high is expected to reach 73 degrees, nearly 20 degrees below average temperatures, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 76 and 81 degrees, respectively, Guillet said. The weekend will have a 30 percent chance for rain both days.

Low temperatures are expected to remain in the low 60s over the weekend.

“By Monday we should start drying out a bit,” Guillet said, adding that only a 10 percent chance of rain is forecast for Monday.

Sunny skies and a high of 86 is expected, followed by a high of 89 and dry weather on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.