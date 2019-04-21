Las Vegas can expect 90-degree highs by midweek

The morning sun light rays pierce through the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. After temperatures in Las Vegas reached 90 degrees for the first time Friday, valley residents can expect a string of high temperatures in the 90s starting midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

After temperatures in Las Vegas reached 90 degrees for the first time this year on Friday, valley residents can expect a string of high temperatures in the 90s starting midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday that may increase as the forecast becomes more clear, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said. Temperatures in the afternoon should reach 79 with an overnight low of 59, she said.

Tuesday’s high should rise to 86 with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will begin to “ramp up” on Wednesday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

“We’ve got a really warm bridge of high pressure moving into the valley,” Boothe said. “It’ll be a warm mid- to late week.”

The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 91 on Wednesday, followed by high temperatures of about 95 on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. The average high for this time of year is about 81 degrees.

