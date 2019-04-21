Las Vegas can expect 90-degree temperatures by midweek

The morning sun light rays pierce through the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. After temperatures in Las Vegas reached 90 degrees for the first time Friday, valley residents can expect a string of high temperatures in the 90s starting midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Temperatures should climb to 79 degrees on Easter Sunday, with chances for rain building in the afternoon, meteorologist Alex Boothe said Sunday morning. The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for showers over the valley in the late afternoon and at least until the early evening, with clouds hanging around after sundown.

Chances for rain will all but disappear Monday, when Las Vegans can expect a 5 percent chance for showers in the valley and shallow clouds over the mountains. Temperatures in the afternoon should reach 79 degrees – 1 degree cooler than the normal temperature for this time of year, Boothe said.

Temperatures will begin to “ramp up” on Wednesday, Boothe said.

“We’ve got a really warm bridge of high pressure moving into the valley,” Boothe said. “It’ll be a warm mid- to late week.”

The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 90 degrees Wednesday, followed by high temperatures about 95 degrees Thursday and Friday, Boothe said.

