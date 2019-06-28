96°F
Las Vegas can expect hot temperatures, cloudy skies this weekend

By Amanda Bradford Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2019 - 12:49 pm
 

Triple-digit temperatures will be paired with cloudy skies this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday temperatures will reach 102 degrees with sunny skies and an overnight low of 77, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will start forming Saturday with a high of 100 degrees, and continue into Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 101.

Breezy conditions are expected from Friday to Sunday, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said, with winds of 10 to 20 mph blowing in from the south and southwest.

Monday’s skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees, and Tuesday temperatures will reach 103. Overnight lows will be about 77 degrees, according to the service.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.

