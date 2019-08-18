Las Vegas can expect more heat this week

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny week with an excessive heat warning on the horizon, the NationalWeather Service said.

Shelle Ralph from North Carolina cools off from the heat with the water mist outside of Alexxa's Bar in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny week with an excessive heat warning on the horizon. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny week with an excessive heat warning on the horizon, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s forecast high is 104 degrees with gusty winds that could reach up to 20 mph, the weather service said. Winds will decrease overnight but will linger as light breezes through Tuesday.

Monday will be sunny with another high near 104. An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when the high should reach about 107, the weather service said.

The warning will last through Thursday evening. Wednesday’s forecast high is 109 and Thursday should see a high near 107, the weather service said. Temperatures will decrease at the end of the week with a high of 105 on Friday.

