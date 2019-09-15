Las Vegas can expect temp dip, wind this week

Temperatures could dip below the 90s this week as fall weather brings gusty winds to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures could dip below the 90s this week as fall weather brings gusty winds to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s high should reach about 100 degrees, the weather service said, while winds increase to about 5-15 mph through the day.

A red flag warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and will last thorugh 9 p.m. Winds in the valley will increase steadily through the day, the weather service said, and will reach 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Monday’s high should reach about 97.

Winds will die down to light breezes overnight and will linger through Tuesday, when the high will fall to a forecast high near 89, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will jump back up to about 93 before temperatures fall again on Thursday, with a high near 88, the weather service said. On Friday, the high should reach about 85.

