Las Vegas can expect warm start to the week

Sarah Benson, 19, walks her costumed corgi Betty Sue in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegans can expect a warmer-than-usual start of the week before temperatures dip and chances for rain arrive in the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

St. Patrick’s Day topped out at 76 degrees and had clear skies, meteorologist Barry Pierce said Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs of 76 and 77 degrees, respectively, he said. Rain chances will creep into the valley on Tuesday, which has a 40 percent chance for showers, Pierce said.

Temperatures on Wednesday will peak at 69 in the afternoon, and the weather service forecasts another 40 percent chance for rain, which will continue into Thursday.

“We could be maybe into the 10, 20 mph range on the winds Tuesday night and into Wednesday,” Pierce said. “But not as bad as the winds we experienced last week.”

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a cooler 64 in the afternoon.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through Friday morning, Pierce said.

Temperatures Friday should be back near the normal for this time of year – 70 degrees – as chances for rain are expected to dwindle and the afternoon should warm to 71.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.