Las Vegas can expect warm start to the week, rain by Friday

Sarah Benson, 19, walks her costumed corgi Betty Sue in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Las Vegans can expect a warmer-than-usual start of the week before temperatures dip and chances for rain arrive in the valley midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegans can expect a warmer-than-usual start of the week before temperatures dip and chances for rain arrive in the valley midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day will reach 75 degrees in the afternoon and skies will be sunny, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 77 degrees and overnight lows in the mid-50s, Kryston said.

Clouds will begin moving into the valley Wednesday, when temperatures will peak at 71 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning and the weather service forecasts a 30 to 40 percent chance for rain, Kryston said.

Chances for rain will continue into Thursday, she added. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a cool 66 degrees in the afternoon.

Overnight low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday night will be in the low 50s, Kryston said.

Temperatures Friday should be back near the normal for this time of year – 70 degrees – as chances for rain are expected to dwindle and the afternoon should warm to 71 degrees.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.