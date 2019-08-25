91°F
Las Vegas continues to be hot and dry this week

August 25, 2019 - 9:30 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot and dry this week with light winds forecast for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 106 degrees with light winds that should stay between 5-10 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said. Winds should stay in that range through Tuesday morning.

The high on Monday should climb to about 108, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high will reach 109.

Temperatures will fall slightly in the latter half of the week starting with a high of 108 on Wednesday and highs near 107 forecast for Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

