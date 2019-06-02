Las Vegas could hit 100 degrees by midweek

Temperatures will rise steadily over the next few days, weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

A woman shades herself from the sun with an umbrella during "Be My Neighbor Day" in Summerlin on Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley may hit its first 100-degree mark of the year this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The afternoon high on Monday is forecast to reach 93 with a morning low near 68, Pierce said. Tuesday’s morning low will hit about 72 before the high for the day reaches 97.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 101, meteorologist Clay Morgan said, possibly making it the first triple-digit day of the year. The latest the valley has ever hit 100 was June 30, 1965.

“Finally getting back to that desert kind of thing,” Morgan said.

Thursday brings the possibility of another 100-degree day, though the high is currently forecast at 99 degrees, Morgan said. Friday’s high should reach 95.

The valley should be dry through the period.

