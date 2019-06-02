Las Vegas could hit 100 for 1st time by midweek

Temperatures will rise steadily over the next few days, weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The Las Vegas Valley may hit its first 100-degree day of the year this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise steadily over the next few days, weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Sunday’s forecast high is 90 degrees with light winds. There’s a slight chance Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains could see rain in the afternoon, he said.

Light winds will continue Monday as the high climbs to 93 with a morning low near 68, Pierce said. Tuesday’s morning low will hit about 71 before the high for the deay reaches 97.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 100, Pierce said, possibly making it the first triple-digit day of the year. The latest the valley has ever hit 100 was June 30, 1965.

