Las Vegas expected to simmer in still, humid air this week

The week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will be hot and sticky, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloud coverage above the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A higher-than-average humidity index for the valley will stick around this week despite only a 10 percent chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday, although the likeliness for thunderstorms is expected to jump to 20 percent on Wednesday. Little to no wind is forecast this week “unless we get a thunderstorm nearby,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

“So it’ll just be really, really sticky and uncomfortable,” he added.

A high of 103 is expected Sunday. The work week will top out at 107 Monday, followed by a 106-degree high on Tuesday, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should reach 104 degrees before a 106-degree high on Friday.

“The normal temperature right now is 105 but with the extra humidity, it’s going to feel a lot hotter out there,” Morgan said.

