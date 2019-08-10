88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Las Vegas expecting dry, breezy conditions for the week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2019 - 8:45 am
 
Updated August 10, 2019 - 9:14 am

The National Weather Service is forecasting dry and occasionally breezy conditions for the next week.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to reach 103 degrees, with light southwest winds from 9 to 14 mph in the morning and gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday’s forecast is a high of 101.

“It looks like it’s going into a pretty significant dry stretch, at least into the upcoming week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

It may warm up toward the end of next week, Wolf said, but nothing significant. Temperatures for the next week are expected to be near seasonal norms.

Afternoons will probably be a little breezy, Wolf said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dry, breezy weekend in store for Las Vegas Valley
RJ

Thunderstorms never materialized in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, and dry conditions should continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Dry, breezy weekend in Las Vegas Valley forecast
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Wednesday afternoon’s rainfall should be the only precipitation the Las Vegas Valley see over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas sits in an excessive heat warning through Monday with temperatures expected in the lo ...
Las Vegas under excessive heat warning through Monday
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning through Monday as temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Elle Edwards, 7, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizua ...
Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
RJ

The Las Vegas Valley will be hotter than normal for the next week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning through Monday.