Las Vegas expecting dry, breezy conditions for the week

The National Weather Service is forecasting dry and occasionally breezy conditions for the next week.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to reach 103 degrees, with light southwest winds from 9 to 14 mph in the morning and gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday’s forecast is a high of 101.

“It looks like it’s going into a pretty significant dry stretch, at least into the upcoming week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

It may warm up toward the end of next week, Wolf said, but nothing significant. Temperatures for the next week are expected to be near seasonal norms.

Afternoons will probably be a little breezy, Wolf said.

