Las Vegas forecast warm, windy through Friday

Warm temperatures and strong winds are in store for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley weatehr conditions will be warm and windy through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

Warm temperatures and strong winds are in store for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 101 degrees is expected Thursday, with winds up to 30 mph, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Winds will continue throughout Friday, with speeds up to 35 mph, he said. Friday will have a high of 98 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will each have clear, sunny skies with highs of 95 and 97 degrees, respectively.

By Monday, the valley will reach 101 degrees again and partly cloudy skies are projected, Boucher said.