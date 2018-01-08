Weather

Las Vegas gets first rain in 116 days

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2018 - 8:51 am
 
Updated January 8, 2018 - 10:02 pm

Monday’s dry spell-snapping drizzle will give way to heavier widespread rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“There may even be a few rumbles of thunder in there as well,” Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Monday.

The weather service said most parts of the valley got at least several hundredths of an inch of rainfall Monday, with heavier rain occurring along the valley’s western edge. Most of the valley should expect to see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rainfall Tuesday.

Rain returned to the valley Monday morning for the first time since Sept. 13. The weather service recorded the first drop of rain at 9:55 a.m. at the valley’s official weather station, McCarran International Airport.

The precipitation ended the record 116-day dry spell.

The community officially entered record territory Dec. 24, when it surpassed the previous mark of 101 days without rain, set in 1944.

Meteorologist Chris Outler credited the record-breaking dry spell to a strong weather pattern.

“We just kind of got sucked into this dry weather pattern that deflected rain,” he said Monday, “and we just weren’t able break the pattern all season until now.”

The valley usually gets about 4.2 inches of rain per year, Guillet said, but 2017 brought only about 2.4 inches.

December through February are typically the year’s wettest months, with the average rainfall in January coming in at just over a half-inch, the weather service said. According to the Climate Prediction Center, Southern Nevada can expect to see a normal amount of rain this month.

Guillet warned drivers on Tuesday to take it slow, use headlights and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Oil buildup can create slick roadways in the rain, she said.

“It can be as slippery as a road covered in ice,” she said.

North Las Vegas police said wet conditions may have contributed to a crash that killed a 21-year-old man Monday night. The Nevada Highway Patrol will be tracking crashes into the Wednesday evening traffic rush, a spokesman said.

A winter storm warning also will be in effect through Tuesday evening for the Spring Mountains. The weather service expects more than 8 inches of snow to fall above 7,000 feet.

Tuesday’s wet conditions will accompany a forecast high of 57 degrees in the valley. Overcast skies will begin to break up Wednesday, when partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected to accompany a 62-degree high.

The valley will see sunny skies for the remainder of the week with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Nighttime lows throughout the week will stay in the mid-40s.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like